2019 Aston Martin Rapide Shadow Edition My18 5.9L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2990 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|4970 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1990 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|300 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|212 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|454 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|300 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6650
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|411 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Front Grille - Metallic Finish
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Special Identifying Badging
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights