WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Vanquish
  4. S Ultimate Volante

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate Volante My18 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible

2019 Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate Volante My18 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate Volante. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Aston Martin Vanquish News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2740 mm
Height 1305 mm
Length 4725 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1849 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 302 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 215 g/km
CO2 Urban 453 g/km
CO2 Combined 302 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 443 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 305/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 11.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfnlchu9Fgk00004
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom