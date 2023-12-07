Specifications for the 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante My18 5.9L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Height
|1305 mm
|Length
|4725 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1849 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|CO2 Emissions
|302 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|215 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|453 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|302 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|443 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Scfnlchu9Fgk00004
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Top
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights