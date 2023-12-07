WhichCar
2019 Audi A3 30 TFSI (1.0 TFSI) 8V My20 1.0L Petrol 4D Sportback

2019 Audi A3 30 TFSI (1.0 TFSI) 8V My20 1.0L Petrol 4D Sportback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Audi A3 30 TFSI (1.0 TFSI). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2621 mm
Height 1477 mm
Length 4313 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1275 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 630 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 111 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 98 g/km
CO2 Urban 132 g/km
CO2 Combined 111 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Diesel, Separate Springs, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Vxha123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

