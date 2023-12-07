Specifications for the 2019 Audi A3 35 TFSI (1.4 TFSI Cod). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi A3 35 TFSI (1.4 TFSI Cod) 8V My19 1.4L Petrol 4D Sportback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1504 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2621 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4313 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1315 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|630 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|117 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|103 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|143 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|117 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Separate Springs, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxha123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- On-board Charger
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Audi Exclusive Pack - $1,500
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,800
- Assistance Pack - $1,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,750
- Convenience Key - $700
- Comfort Pack - $2,900
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus - $500
- Driver Mode Selection - $400
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Interior Lighting Pack - $400
- Inlays - $400
- LED Headlights - $1,500
- Load Through Hatch - $450
- Leather Sport Seats - $1,750
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Massage Function on Driver Seat - $600
- Park Assist - $500
- Paint Colour Special - $650
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,190
- Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support - $1,000
- Performance Sound System - $1,750
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $600
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $600
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows - $700
- Audi S line Pack - $2,390
- Smartphone Pack - $650
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,950
- Premium Sound System - $500
- Styling Pack - $2,400
- Technik Pack - $3,400
- Wireless Phone Charge - $250
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100