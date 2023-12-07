Specifications for the 2019 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi A3 40 TFSI Quattro S Line Plus 8V My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1504 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2621 mm
|Height
|1441 mm
|Length
|4458 mm
|Width
|1795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1465 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1940 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|475 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|175 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Separate Springs, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxha123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Convenience Key
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Side
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Audi S line Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Wheels
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Assistance Pack - $1,500
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,750
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Park Assist - $500
- Paint Colour Special - $1,190
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,190
Current Audi A3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$53,100
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$60,200
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$57,700
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$51,200
|35 TFSI Mhev 4D Sportback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,100
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,100