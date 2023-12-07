Specifications for the 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Sprt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Sprt F5 My17 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1581 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2770 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4673 mm
|Width
|1846 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1665 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|182 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Transverse Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf5Xha123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- City Brake Support Forward
- City Brake Support Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Front View Camera
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 4 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Side View Camera
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $1,100
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $1,750
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $2,210
- Gloss Pack - $1,430
- Heated Front Seats - $780
- Leather Upholstery - $1,950
- Metallic Paint - $1,846
- Parking Assistance Pack - $1,255
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,846
- S Line Pack - $2,500
- S-Line Pack 2 - $5,900
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,850
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
- Sports Suspension - $780
- Technik Pack - $5,600
- Touring Pack - $2,470
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,600
Current Audi A5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$92,969
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$78,500
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$84,269
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$98,069
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$106,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$91,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$102,000
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, AWD
|$88,200