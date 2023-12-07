WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A6
  4. 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro

2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro 4Gc My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro 4Gc My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2921 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4927 mm
Width 1874 mm
Kerb Weight 1660 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2270 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 126 g/km
CO2 Urban 209 g/km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A6 pricing and specs

40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $94,175
45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $113,469
55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $123,469
Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $116,375
40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD $104,100