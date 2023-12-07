Specifications for the 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro S Tronic 4Gl My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2921 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4927 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1765 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2375 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|127 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|151 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $620
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,300
- Air Suspension - $4,160
- Assistance Pack - $3,500
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,990
- Comfort Pack - $4,750
- Heated Front Seats - $890
- Head Up Display - $2,950
- Inlays
- Limited Slip Differential - $2,245
- Metallic Paint - $2,280
- Night View Assist - $4,270
- Power Boot Lid - $1,100
- Power Door Closing - $1,260
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,280
- Power Sunroof - $2,280
- Rear Privacy Glass - $960
- S Line Pack - $7,400
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $9,900
- Sport Seats - $2,260
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $1,950
- Premium Sound System - $12,340
- Sports Suspension - $830
- Teknik Pack - $5,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
