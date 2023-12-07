Specifications for the 2019 Audi A6 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi A6 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev C8 My19 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1608 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4951 mm
|Width
|1886 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1770 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf2Zkn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Active Park Assist
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Convenience Key
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Crossroads Warning
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Google Services
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Hill Holder
- Head Restraints
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Dashboard
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Interior Lighting
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Navigation System
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated & Memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-collision Systems
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Audi S line Pack
- Sport Seats Adjustable
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Air Suspension - $2,000
- CD/DVD Player - $350
- Comfort Pack Rear - $2,500
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering - $4,200
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - $1,600
- Inlays Special - $750
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,200
- Premium Plus Package 1 - $9,800
- Premium Plus Package 2 - $11,100
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,600
- Premium Sound System - $12,000
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200