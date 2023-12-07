Specifications for the 2019 Audi A8 55 TFSI Quattro Lwb Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi A8 55 TFSI Quattro Lwb Mhev 4N My20 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|3128 mm
|Height
|1519 mm
|Length
|5302 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2315 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|246 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|180 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Control Arm, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Control Arm, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf8Zjn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Drive
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Collision Avoidance System
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Direct Adaptive Steering
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- DVD Monitor
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest
- Following Distance Indicator
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Climate Control
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Safety Pack
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $13,200
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,200
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $4,700
- Dynamic Steering - $4,500
- Entertainment Pack - $6,650
- Executive Pack - $18,500
- Exclusive Paint - $7,050
- Headlining Special - $3,600
- Inlays
- Leather Pack Premium - $9,950
- Night View Assist - $5,200
- Premium Package - $11,000
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,200
- Sports pack - $9,950
- Premium Sound System - $12,100
