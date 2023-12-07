WhichCar
2019 Audi Q3 35 TFSI F3 My20 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Audi Q3 35 TFSI F3 My20 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2019 Audi Q3 35 TFSI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 191 mm
Wheelbase 2677 mm
Height 1640 mm
Length 4485 mm
Width 1849 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2055 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 135 g/km
CO2 Urban 213 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf31K1000697
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

