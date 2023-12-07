Specifications for the 2019 Audi R8 Plus Neuburg Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi R8 Plus Neuburg Edition 4S My17 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1230 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1940 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1895 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|272 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|200 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|394 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|272 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|8250
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|397 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfxzg7912345
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Dynamic Steering
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Magnetic Ride
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Audi Exclusive Pack - $10,250
- Alcantara Trim - $6,400
- Ceramic Brakes - $20,300
- Crystal Effect Paint - $3,550
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $7,750
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $3,200
- Carbon Sill Guards Special - $2,400
- Exclusive Pack - $13,650
- Inlays - $4,100
- Leather Pack - $17,950
- Nappa Leather - $9,750
- Storage Package - $650