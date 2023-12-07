Specifications for the 2019 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro My18 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2826 mm
|Height
|1404 mm
|Length
|4781 mm
|Width
|1866 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1790 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2305 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|166 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|264 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Gdi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Multi-Link System, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Dual Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Glovebox Compartment
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Massage Seats Front
- Nappa Leather
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Tailgate
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Torque Transfer Control
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,600
- Ceramic Brakes - $11,900
- Design Pack - $3,300
- Dynamic Steering - $2,210
- Exclusive Paint - $5,450
- Heated Front Seats - $750
- Metallic Paint - $1,846
- Styling Pack - $11,900
- Technik Pack - $3,900
Current Audi Rs 4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$156,069
|Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$166,100
|Avant 2.9 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$159,500