Specifications for the 2019 Audi Rs 5 2.9 TFSI Tiptronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi Rs 5 2.9 TFSI Tiptronic F5 My19 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE Audi News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1594 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2772 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4723 mm
|Width
|1861 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1655 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2195 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|264 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lateral Link, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzf5Xha912345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Design Pack
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Extended Leather Pack
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Exit Warnings System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Spoiler
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather
- Park Assist
- Painted Grille
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Solid Paint
- Sport Differential
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats Adjustable
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Sports Tail Pipes
- Storage Package
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,600
- Ceramic Brakes - $11,900
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $1,200
- Carbon Fibre Roof - $4,900
- Design Pack - $3,300
- Dynamic Steering - $2,210
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $750
- Inlays
- Metallic Paint - $1,846
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,846
- Style Pack 1
- Style Pack 2 - $10,900
- Technik Pack - $3,900
- Ventilated Front Seats
Current Audi Rs 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$159,069
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 5D Sportback
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$159,069
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 5D Sportback
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$162,300
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 5D Sportback
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$162,300