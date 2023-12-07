Specifications for the 2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8V My20 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2594 mm
|Height
|1396 mm
|Length
|4431 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2075 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|365 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|133 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|196 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|213 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vze0000111
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Nappa Leather
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $1,950
- Audi Design Pack - $1,287
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $1,690
- Audi Magnetic Ride - $2,080
- Crystal Effect Paint - $2,275
- Heated Front Seats - Special - $845
- Inlays - $520
- Metallic Paint - $1,547
- Paint Colour Special - $845
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,547
- Performance Sound System - $1,625
- S Pack - $6,487
- Wireless Phone Charge - $325
Current Audi S3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$77,500
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,400
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$71,300
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$72,800