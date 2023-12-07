WhichCar
2019 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic 8W My19 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic 8W My19 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Specifications for the 2019 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1546 mm
Wheelbase 2825 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4745 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 232 g/km
CO2 Combined 178 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 1370
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Kx9A123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

