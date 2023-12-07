Specifications for the 2019 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Tiptronic B9 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Wheelbase
|2825 mm
|Height
|1429 mm
|Length
|4726 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|495 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|145 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|231 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Kx9A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Side
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Entertainment Pack - $2,600
- Executive Pack - $4,680
- Metallic Paint - $1,846
- Performance Pack - $5,200
- Power Sunroof - $2,470
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering - $2,210
- Styling Pack - $1,365
- Technik Pack - $5,600
Current Audi S4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$104,669
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,169
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,800
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$114,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,300
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$109,700