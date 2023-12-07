Specifications for the 2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Quattro F5 My18 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1581 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2770 mm
|Height
|1351 mm
|Length
|4692 mm
|Width
|1846 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1745 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|230 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1370
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Trailing Link
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Trailing Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf5Xha123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights
- Active Park Assist
- Assistance Pack
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- City Brake Support Forward
- City Brake Support Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Seats Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $450
- Alloy Wheels Special 2 - $1,100
- Dynamic Steering - $2,210
- Gloss Pack - $1,430
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $750
- Metallic Paint - $1,846
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,846
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,850
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
- Technik Pack - $5,600
- Torque Vectoring By Braking - $2,950
- Wireless Phone Charge - $455
Current Audi S5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,669
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$126,369
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$135,600
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$120,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$130,200
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$115,500