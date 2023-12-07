WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. S5
  4. 3.0 TFSI Tiptronic

2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Tiptronic F5 My19A 3.0L Petrol 5D Sportback

2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Tiptronic F5 My19A 3.0L Petrol 5D Sportback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Audi S5 3.0 TFSI Tiptronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi S5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1581 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2831 mm
Height 1382 mm
Length 4752 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1775 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 141 g/km
CO2 Urban 230 g/km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5400
Torque RPM 1370
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 260 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Trailing Link
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Trailing Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf5Xha123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi S5 pricing and specs

3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $111,669
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $126,369
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $135,600
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $120,300
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $130,200
3.0 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500
3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $115,500