Specifications for the 2019 Audi S7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi S7 Sportback 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4G My18 4.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2914 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|4980 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2565 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|171 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|312 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|222 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $2,800
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,500
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $2,000
- Dynamic Steering - $2,800
- Head Up Display - $3,400
- Inlays
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Park Assist - $950
- Power Door Closing - $1,450
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,100
- Sports Exhaust System - $2,400
- Premium Sound System - $10,500
- Television - $2,500
Current Audi S7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,969
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$176,600
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$154,500