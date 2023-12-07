Specifications for the 2019 Audi Tt 45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Audi Tt 45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic Fv My20 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2505 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4191 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|390 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|129 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|196 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Dir/Indir Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Truzzzfvzf1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Alcantara Trim
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- CD/DVD Player
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Convenience Key
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Indicators
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- LED Indicators
- Lane Support System
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist Plus
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Progressive Steering
- Power Steering Variable
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Speed Limit Information
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Storage Package
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Audi Magnetic Ride - $2,500
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,600
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $4,200
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming - $400
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - $1,400
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Leather Trim Special - $950
- Metallic Paint - $1,950
- Nappa Leather - Special - $1,600
- Park Assist - $480
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,950
- Premium Paint - $5,450
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Solid Paint
- Solid Paint Special - $790
- S Line Sport Package 19 inch wheels - $7,990
- S Line Sport Package 20 inch wheels - $9,390
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
Current Audi Tt pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$101,675
|45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$84,000
|Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$139,769
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$88,479
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$85,800