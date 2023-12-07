WhichCar
2019 BMW 1 M140I F20 Lci My18 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 BMW 1 M140I F20 Lci My18 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 BMW 1 M140I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1512 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1411 mm
Length 4324 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 142 g/km
CO2 Urban 242 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1520
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba1S920%05C25600
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

