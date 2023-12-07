Specifications for the 2019 BMW 2 30I Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW 2 30I Luxury Line F23 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1556 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1418 mm
|Length
|4432 mm
|Width
|1774 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|370 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|127 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|203 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|155 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1F520%0Vz92612
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather & Cloth trim
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Rear Air Vents
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,755
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Headlight Washer System - $500
- Metallic Paint - $1,547
- Performance Brakes - $1,300
- Protective Glazing - $660
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats - $403
- Sunroof - $2,600
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $1,550
- Sound System with 7 Speakers - $702
- Sports Suspension - $600
- Sump Shield - $2,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
