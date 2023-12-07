Specifications for the 2019 BMW 3 20D M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW 3 20D M Sport G20 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1569 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2851 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4709 mm
|Width
|1827 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2085 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|119 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|112 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|130 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|119 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba5V520%0Ae04834
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Adaptive LED H/lights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Auto Stability Control
- Assistance Pack
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Load Through Hatch
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Professional Navigation System
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limit Warning
- Speed Recognition
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Suspension - $1,100
- Acoustic Glass - $400
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $700
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,400
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,900
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- BMW Visibility Pack 1 (MP&PSRG&LLED&AIL) - $5,070
- BMW Visibility Pack 2 (MP&PSRG&LLED&AIL) C36 - $5,525
- BMW Visibility Pk 3 (MP&PSRG&LLED&AIL) C3Z-C49-C4A - $6,500
- Comfort Access System - $1,100
- Comfort Pack - $2,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $3,120
- Extended Leather Pack - $5,000
- Exclusive Pack - $7,400
- Exclusive Paint - $6,100
- Full Leather Interior - $8,000
- Gesture Control - $600
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,400
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid - $950
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Individual Package - $500
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec - $950
- Interior Trim Special - $1,100
- Leather Instrument Panel - $1,400
- Laserlight LED Headlights - $1,900
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $600
- Leather Upholstery Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Plus Package - $2,990
- Premium Paint - $2,350
- Premium Paint Special - $3,700
- Power Sunroof - Glass - $2,900
- Rear Spoiler Special - $400
- Seatbelt - Special - $560
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Solid Paint
- Sport Differential - $2,400
- Surround Sound System Premium - $1,100
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Video Recorder - $390
Current BMW 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$77,000
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,900
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$102,000
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,700
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$106,200
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$82,045
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$78,800