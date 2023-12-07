WhichCar
2019 BMW 3 20I M Sport G20 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 BMW 3 20I M Sport G20 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 BMW 3 20I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1569 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2851 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4709 mm
Width 1827 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Extra 129 g/km
CO2 Urban 170 g/km
CO2 Combined 144 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 255/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzfyxk2123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 3 pricing and specs

20I M Sport 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $77,000
30I M Sport 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $90,900
M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd $102,000
30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $94,800
30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $94,800