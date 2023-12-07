WhichCar
2019 BMW 5 30E Iperf Phev Luxury Line G30 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2019 BMW 5 30E Iperf Phev Luxury Line G30 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 BMW 5 30E Iperf Phev Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 4936 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1743 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2230 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 53 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 125 g/km
CO2 Urban 170 g/km
CO2 Combined 53 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaja920%0G758562
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

