2019 BMW 5 30E M Sport Phev G30 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2019 BMW 5 30E M Sport Phev G30 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 BMW 5 30E M Sport Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1596 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 4936 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1770 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2420 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 46 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 53 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.3 L/100km
CO2 Urban 144 g/km
CO2 Combined 53 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba5X720%0Ah24991
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 5 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $100,500
20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $114,900