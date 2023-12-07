WhichCar
2019 BMW 5 40I Luxury Line G30 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 BMW 5 40I Luxury Line G30 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2019 BMW 5 40I Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4936 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1551 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 136 g/km
CO2 Urban 212 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1380
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbajb320%0G459603
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

