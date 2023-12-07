Specifications for the 2019 BMW 6 20D Luxury Line Gran Turismo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW 6 20D Luxury Line Gran Turismo G32 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1649 mm
|Ground Clearance
|138 mm
|Wheelbase
|3070 mm
|Height
|1538 mm
|Length
|5091 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping Control, Control Arm
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbajx220%0Bm50407
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front View Camera
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Kerb View Function
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Occupant Protective system
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Rear Collision Warning
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Comfort Pack - $2,700
- Exclusive Pack - $6,500
- Innovation Pack - $1,600
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Solid Paint