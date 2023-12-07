WhichCar
2019 BMW 7 40I G11 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2019 BMW 7 40I G11 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2019 BMW 7 40I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1650 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 3070 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 5120 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 1708 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 129 g/km
CO2 Urban 225 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Lower Track Arm, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Small Steering Roll Radius
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti-Squat, Double Accoustic Decoupling, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Steerable

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba7R220%0Gd14324
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 7 pricing and specs

40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $248,300
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $236,100
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $272,900