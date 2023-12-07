Specifications for the 2019 BMW 7 45E M Sport Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW 7 45E M Sport Phev G11 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1611 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1640 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3070 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|5120 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1968 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|46 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|CO2 Extra
|179 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|46 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|290 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Lower Track Arm, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Small Steering Roll Radius
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti-Squat, Double Accoustic Decoupling, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Steerable
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7U220%0Bp55565
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Ambient Air Package
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Convenience Charging Cable
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Core
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Comfort Seats Front
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Display Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Drive Pro Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Mode
- eDrive Button
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Apron
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Heated Armrest
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Dashboard
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Load Through Hatch
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- M Sport Package
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Warning
- Personal Profile
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Selective Beam Assistant
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Speed Recognition
- Sunroof - Glass
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Touch Command
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- TeleServices
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash Protection System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Extended Leather Pack - $500
- Exclusive Paint - $6,800
- Full Leather Interior - $11,800
- Interior Trim Special - $1,200
- Metallic Paint
- Matte Paint - $6,800
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,400
- Metallic Paint Special - $4,500
- Paint Colour Special - $4,500
- Premium Paint - $5,000
- Prestige Paint - $13,000
- Rear Seat Indulgence Pack - $17,400
- Solid Paint
Current BMW 7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$248,300
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$236,100
|40I Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD
|$272,900