Specifications for the 2019 BMW I8 Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW I8 Phev I15 Lci 1.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1721 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1289 mm
|Length
|4689 mm
|Width
|1942 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|32 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|46 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|2.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|46 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3700
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7X20
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wby2Z620%0Vb83230
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Air Curtains
- Approach Control Warning
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Cornering Lamps
- Connected Drive Services
- Comfort Suspension
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack - Camera Based
- Display Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- External Digital Amplifier
- eDrive Button
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Footwell Lights
- Google Services
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- HiFi Pack
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Dashboard
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Light Pack
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Convertible Roof
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power front seats with memory
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Windows
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System
- Smartphone Pack
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer
- Surround Sound System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Travel Pack
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Metallic Paint