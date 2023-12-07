WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. I8
  4. Phev

2019 BMW I8 Phev I15 Lci 1.5L Petrol 2D Roadster

2019 BMW I8 Phev I15 Lci 1.5L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 BMW I8 Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW I8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1721 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1289 mm
Length 4689 mm
Width 1942 mm
Kerb Weight 1670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 32 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 46 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 2.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 46 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3700
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R20
Rear Tyre 215/45 R20
Front Rim Size 7X20
Rear Rim Size 7.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wby2Z620%0Vb83230
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany