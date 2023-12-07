WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. M2
  4. Competition Pure

2019 BMW M2 Competition Pure F87 My19 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2019 BMW M2 Competition Pure F87 My19 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 BMW M2 Competition Pure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW M2 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1601 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2693 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4468 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1463 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2010 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 226 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
CO2 Extra 178 g/km
CO2 Urban 308 g/km
CO2 Combined 226 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2350
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 302 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs1H920%0V353107
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M2 pricing and specs

G87 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $118,000
G87 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $118,000
G87 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $115,600
G87 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $115,600
G87 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $121,700
G87 2D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $121,700