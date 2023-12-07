Specifications for the 2019 BMW M7 60Li Xdrive Mdl V12 Excellence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW M7 60Li Xdrive Mdl V12 Excellence G12 Lci 6.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|5260 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2168 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2840 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|297 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|297 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|850 Nm
|Makimum Power
|448 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Lower Track Arm, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Small Steering Roll Radius
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti-Squat, Double Accoustic Decoupling, Self Levelling Air Suspension, Steerable
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7U620%0Bp56563
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Ambient Air Package
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Protection
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Core
- Chrome Front Grille
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Comfort Seats Front
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Display Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Drive Pro Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Mode
- eDrive Button
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Executive Pack
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Executive Drive Pro Pack
- Front Apron
- First Aid Kit
- Full Leather Interior
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Heated Armrest
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Individual Cool Box
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Interior Trim Special
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Dashboard
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Load Through Hatch
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Seats Front
- Massage Seats Rear
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Warning
- Personal Profile
- Pure Excellence Pack
- Performance Pack
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Reverse Assist
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Selective Beam Assistant
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Speed Recognition
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Touch Command
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- TeleServices
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash Protection System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Wood Grain Trim
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,000
- Extended Leather Pack
- Exclusive Paint - $4,500
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,100
- Paint Colour Special
- Premium Paint - $2,600
- Prestige Paint - $10,300
- Rear Seat Indulgence Pack - $15,100
- Solid Paint