Specifications for the 2019 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe F93 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1623 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2827 mm
|Height
|1362 mm
|Length
|4867 mm
|Width
|1907 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2385 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|460 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbsgv020%0Bu64292
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 395mm Front Brakes
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Active Anti Roll Stabilisation
- Active Air Stream Grille
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Differential
- Active Protection
- Adaptive Mode
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Suspension Professional
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Aerodynamic Pack
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alcantara Headlining
- Anthracite Headlining
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Extended
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Crafted Clarity Glass Application
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Carbon Fibre Core
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Connected Drive Services
- Competition Package
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Crossroads Warning
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Display Key
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dynamic Mode
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Heated
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Armrests - Front Doors
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heated Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Personal Assistant
- Keyless Entry
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Upholstery
- M Drive
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- M Sport Package
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition
- Park Assist
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Professional Navigation System
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Sunblind Rear & Rear Side Windows
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reverse Assist
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selective Beam Headlights
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt - Special
- Side Collision Warning
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Setup Button
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Sports Mode
- Sports Brakes
- Sport Differential
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Surround Sound System
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Technology Pack
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
- xDrive
Optional Extras
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes - $16,500
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $10,300
- Full Leather Interior
- Leather Interior Two-Tone
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,000
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,600
- Prestige Paint - $10,400
- Solar Control Glass - $800
- Television - $2,300
- Wood Grain Trim
Current BMW M8 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$365,700
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$368,600
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$358,200
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$361,000
|Competition Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$377,000
|Competition 2D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$380,000