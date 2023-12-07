WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. X2
  4. Sdrive18I M Sport X

2019 BMW X2 Sdrive18I M Sport X F39 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

064c1baf/2019 bmw x2 sdrive18i m sport x 1 5l petrol 4d wagon 049c0158
2019 BMW X2 Sdrive18I M Sport X F39 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2019 BMW X2 Sdrive18I M Sport X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW X2 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1564 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1526 mm
Length 4360 mm
Width 1824 mm
Kerb Weight 1384 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 725 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 143 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 125 g/km
CO2 Urban 174 g/km
CO2 Combined 143 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1480
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R19
Rear Tyre 225/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbayh120%Jeb36114
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X2 pricing and specs

M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Spt Steptr, AWD $89,219
Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Spt Steptr, AWD $75,900
Sdrive20I Edition Goldplay 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, FWD $65,100
M35I Edition Goldplay 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $76,900
Sdrive20I Edition Goldplay 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, FWD $55,300
Sdrive20I Edition Goldplay 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, FWD $59,200
M35I Edition Goldplay 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $65,400
M35I Edition Goldplay 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $70,000