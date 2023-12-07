Specifications for the 2019 BMW X4 Xdrive20D M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 BMW X4 Xdrive20D M Sport G02 2.0L Diesel 5D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1624 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2864 mm
|Height
|1621 mm
|Length
|4752 mm
|Width
|1918 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1770 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|156 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbavj120%0Lb90029
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Approach Control Warning
- Adaptive Mode
- Adaptive Suspension
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Tailgate
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Black Grille with Chrome Surround
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Connected Drive Services
- Connect App Services
- Concierge Services
- Connect Pro Pack
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Dynamic Brake Lights
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- ECO Pro
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- iDrive Controller
- Engine Immobiliser
- Live Cockpit Pro
- Leather & Cloth trim
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Light Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Park Assist Plus
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Performance Control
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Retarder
- Runflat Indicator
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Shadow Line
- Smartphone Pack
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Sports Steering - Variable
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Storage Package
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touchscreen Dual View
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Acoustic Glass - $500
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,500
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,800
- Enhancement Pack - $2,400
- Gesture Control - $600
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - Alternative Pricing - $700
- Roof Rails - Exclusive - $600
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,400
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Instrument Panel - Sensatec - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,350
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $3,100
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $600
- Solar Control Glass - $900
- Solid Paint
- Sports Brakes - $1,400
- Surround Sound System Premium - $2,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Television - $2,250
- Ventilated Front Seats - $400
- Visibility Pack - Alternative Pricing - $5,070
- Visibility Pack - $4,550
Current BMW X4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$93,300
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$103,700
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$131,800
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$180,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$95,700
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$106,400
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$135,200
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$185,200