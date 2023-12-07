WhichCar
2019 BMW X6 Xdrive30D M Sport G06 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe

c6b11ae2/2019 bmw x6 xdrive30d m sport 3 0l diesel 4d coupe 049e0159
2019 BMW X6 Xdrive30D M Sport G06 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 BMW X6 Xdrive30D M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1684 mm
Tracking Rear 1684 mm
Ground Clearance 216 mm
Wheelbase 2975 mm
Height 1696 mm
Length 4935 mm
Width 2004 mm
Kerb Weight 2110 kg
Gcm 6360 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 180 g/km
CO2 Urban 197 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 305/40 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbagt220%0Lf67262
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

