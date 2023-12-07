WhichCar
2019 Caterham Seven 275S My17 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster

2019 Caterham Seven 275S My17 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Caterham Seven 275S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1446 mm
Tracking Rear 1446 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2305 mm
Height 1120 mm
Length 3530 mm
Width 1700 mm
Kerb Weight 645 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 122 g/km
CO2 Urban 182 g/km
CO2 Combined 144 g/km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 Vr15
Rear Tyre 195/45 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Leading Arm, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 5000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 10 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Sdkrd65C160123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

