Specifications for the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Zl1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Chevrolet Camaro Zl1 1Al37 My19 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2811 mm
|Height
|1344 mm
|Length
|4831 mm
|Width
|1905 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1807 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2300 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|493 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|359 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15.3 L/100km
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|No
|CO2 Combined
|359 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|881 Nm
|Makimum Power
|477 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/30 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|305/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|10X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Lower Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1G1Fh1R77K0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Knee Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bench Seat Rear
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Contrast Stitching
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front
- Folding Rear Seat - One Piece
- Heated Front Seats
- HID Headlights
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Magnetic Ride
- Park Assist
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Seats
- Performance Brakes
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering Variable
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Special Seat Inserts
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge