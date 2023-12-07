Specifications for the 2019 Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Puretech 82. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 B618 My19 1.2L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1489 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1486 mm
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|Wheelbase
|2539 mm
|Height
|1474 mm
|Length
|3996 mm
|Width
|1829 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1090 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|110 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|94 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|139 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|110 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf7Sxhnzt&T123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- AirBump
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front View Camera
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Painted Door Handles
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Red Roof
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Solid Paint
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Wheel Arch Extensions
Optional Extras
- Contrast Roof
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Solid Paint Special - $290
Current Citroen C3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,700
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,800
|Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$32,267