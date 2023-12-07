Specifications for the 2019 Fiat 500 Pop. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Fiat 500 Pop Series 6 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|3571 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|865 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|111 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|95 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|138 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|111 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|102 Nm
|Makimum Power
|51 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Premium Paint - $1,000
Current Fiat 500 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Dolcevita 3D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,300
|Dolcevita 3D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 5 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,220