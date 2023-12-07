Specifications for the 2019 Ford Everest Ambiente (RWD 5 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Ford Everest Ambiente (RWD 5 Seat) Ua Ii My19.75 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1837 mm
|Length
|4892 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2283 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|667 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|221 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|176 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|298 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|221 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|143 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mnaaxxmawafj12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- FORD MYKEY
- Painted Grille
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Towbar - $1,000
Current Ford Everest pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ambiente (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$59,240
|Ambiente (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,240
|Platinum (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,115
|Sport (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,740
|Sport (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$63,740
|Trend (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$67,040