2019 Ford Fiesta Trend (5 Yr) Wz 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Ford Fiesta Trend (5 Yr) Wz 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2019 Ford Fiesta Trend (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1477 mm
Tracking Rear 1466 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1489 mm
Length 3969 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1103 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 111 g/km
CO2 Urban 181 g/km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Cxxgakc%$00011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany