Specifications for the 2019 Ford Focus Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Ford Focus Ambiente Sa My19.25 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1572 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1566 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1454 mm
|Length
|4378 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1261 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1860 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|599 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|226 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|91 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Nxxgchn%$12345
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AppLink
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mat - Driver
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- FORD MYKEY
- Painted Grille
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 2 Way
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rotary E-Shifter
- Reversing Camera
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition
Optional Extras
- Convenience Pack - $300
- Prestige Pack - $550
- Prestige Paint - $650