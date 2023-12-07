WhichCar
2019 Ford Focus Ambiente Sa My19.75 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Ford Focus Ambiente Sa My19.75 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Ford Focus Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1572 mm
Tracking Rear 1566 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1454 mm
Length 4378 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1261 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 599 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 226 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 91 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Nxxgchn%$12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany