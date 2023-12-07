Specifications for the 2019 Ford Focus Rs (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Ford Focus Rs (5 Yr) Lz 2.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|104 mm
|Wheelbase
|2648 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4390 mm
|Width
|1823 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1575 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|154 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|254 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|257 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Lxxgcbl%123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Damper Control
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Skirts
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $450
- Performance Wheel Pack - $2,500