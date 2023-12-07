WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Mondeo
  4. Ambiente Tdci

2019 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Tdci Md My18.75 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2019 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Tdci Md My18.75 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Ford Mondeo Ambiente Tdci. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Mondeo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1501 mm
Length 4867 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1703 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2240 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 140 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 129 g/km
CO2 Urban 158 g/km
CO2 Combined 140 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R17
Rear Tyre 235/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Door Aperture
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Wf0Fxxwpcf%$12345
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Spain