WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Foton
  3. Sauvana
  4. (4X4) Luxury

2019 Foton Sauvana (4X4) Luxury U201 My18 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon

f0771ba3/2019 foton sauvana 4x4 luxury 2 8l diesel 4d wagon 04cb0165
2019 Foton Sauvana (4X4) Luxury U201 My18 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Foton Sauvana (4X4) Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Foton News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2790 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4830 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 2003 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2975 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lvcp2Gbc1Gj123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China